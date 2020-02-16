Scoring just 55 seconds into overtime the Willmar Cardinals held off Redwood Valley 3-2 Feb. 8 in non-conference hockey action.

The Cardinals trailed 2-1 after two periods of play but would tie things up on an even strength goal from Mason Clark to send it into overtime.

In the overtime, Willmar’s Jason Malmgren tallied a short-handed game-winner just under a minute into the extra session.

Willmar outshot Redwood Valley 36-21 through two periods and 46-37 for the game.

Clark would finish with two goals, and Carter Iwan, Marian Beladic and Andrew Cotner all tallied assists.

Camden Cilek had a nice outing in net, stopping 44 shots on goal and finishing with a .936 save percentage.

Earlier the Cardinals (3-20) came out on the other side of an overtime battle, topping host Worthington 5-4 in overtime for a Big South Conference win.

The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead in the third period on an even strength tally from Lucas Elmer.

Worthington would answer, however, with two unanswered goals to go up 4-3.

Chase Schablin would provide the regulation heroics with a goal at the 14:37 mark of the period to tie the score and Jayson Peyerl added the game-winner in OT.

Clark, Iwan, Schablin and Cotner all picked up assists.

Kia Jacobson stopped 18 shots on goal to earn the victory. Jacobson recently surpassed 1,000 career saves and has put together a nice career in net for the Cards.

The Cards also dropped an 8-1 battle with Waconia. Cotner scored on an assist from Beladic and Cilek finished with 42 saves in net.