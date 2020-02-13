The Redwood Valley wrestlers geared up for the Section 3AA team and individual tournaments competing at the HL/W/W invitational Feb. 8 in Howard Lake.

Watertown Mayer (158) topped Annandale (135) and Aitkin (133) for the team title, with Redwood Valley (105.5) finishing fourth in the 10 team event.

Kaleb Haase remained undefeated on the season with a dominating three win performance, picking up falls in 10 seconds and 19 seconds in his first two matches and then topping Kessler Kenning of Annandale by technical fall in the championship match.

Fellow senior Adam Bommersbach earned the title at 195 pounds, winning by first period fall in the semifinals and over Ben Primus of Rocori in the championship match.

Carter Brandt had a nice outing at 106 pounds, winning by fall in his first two matches before falling in overtime to Marshall Larson of Aitkin by a 7-5 score.

Andy Fischer earned a third-place finish at 182 pounds, splitting his first two matches but winning by fall in the consolation semifinals and then again by fall over Logan Arnold of Annandale in the third-place match.

Jaxon Lang would finish fourth at 145, winning by fall and by a 6-3 decision and going 2-3 on the day.

Damico Arrendodo earned a fourth-place finish at 120 with a fall and a 12-9 win in the quarterfinals, and Austin Ourada was fifth at 126 pounds.

The Cardinals will take part in the Section 3AA team tournament Thursday, Feb. 13 in Marshall. They will face New London/Spicer in round one with the winner advancing on to wrestle top seed Marshall.