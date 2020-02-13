The Eagles boys hockey team traveled to Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a successful non-conference match up.

Eagles 3 Albert Lea 1

“The team played a complete game against Albert Lea and we moved to 16-6-1 on the season,” said Coach Ryan Neuman. “Senior Glavine Schugel got his 150th point of his career and Kyle Esser played a good game in net as well.”

This week the Eagles play their final two regular season games, both at home against Big South opponents. They played Windom Tuesday night and host Waseca Thursday, Feb. 13. Section 3A Playoffs begin Feb. 18 at the high seed.