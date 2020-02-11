They'll have a soft opening for the public February 19.

The Crookston Inn & Convention Center will be reopening its doors on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and will have a soft opening for the community the day before, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, to show off some of the updates they’ve done since their doors closed in December under former owners. New owners/general managers, Laurie and Craig Stahlecker, who are leasing the building from their bank, told the Times they’re excited for the public to see the changes they’ve made and to welcome everyone back.

Laurie says the soft opening will include tours of the updated lobby, North Shore room and lower level north side rooms, food and drink will be available off their new menu, and they’ll be debuting a new advanced POS (point-of-sale) system.

“Our new menu will still have your favorites, but will also have more appetizers, more specialty items, a smaller dinner menu and 18 different sides to choose from,” Stahlecker explained. “Some new items include a fresh veggie plate, charcuterie board, and an ultimate (french) fry board for groups of people.”

The Inn, whose bar/restaurant will now be called “Scobey’s Pub and Grub”, will be adding a “build-your-own burger night” Thursdays, will offer two soups daily and have salads on the menu though they are discontinuing the salad bar. They’ll also have pull tabs sponsored by the American Legion Post 20, electronic pull tabs, new coolers in the bar and new 22-ounce and 16-ounce scooner glasses.

“The new electronic POS (point-of-sale) system is called TOAST and we will be able to type in orders and drinks right away at the table, swipe credit cards on it, and it will email or text a receipt to the customer who can then keep their receipt and have the opportunity to rate their experience with a link that comes directly to their email,” Stahlecker continued. “Then, I can see what kind of ratings we’ve received, how long orders are taking, plus we can use the system for weddings and events where people can start a tab right from their table instead of having to go inside the bar.”

Stahlecker added that TOAST has its own employee training program making it easier to get employees up-to-speed without having to take up too much of everyone’s time.

The Inn already has events booked including the “biggest dart diva event they’ve had” that will bring in 134 “dart divas” on February 21 and 22.

The Crookston Inn & Convention Center has also changed their phone number to (218) 470-1000 and are currently taking room and event reservations.