Key victories at 152 and 182 helped visiting Wabasso-Red Rock Central edge Redwood Valley 39-38 Feb. 6 in a non-conference dual meet held at the Redwood Valley schools gymnasium in Redwood Falls.

In a match that sadly featured six forfeits, each team accounted for 18 team points with three apiece. Redwood Valley earned forfeit victories by Damico Arredondo (120), Jamen Hennen (138) and Adam Bommersbach (195), while the Bobcats were awarded forfeits to Chase Irlbeck (132), Vander Mathiowetz (160) and Damian Osland (170).

In a tightly contested match, the Bobcats (13-11) picked up key points at 152 when Josh Hesse pinned Jaxon Lang with just four seconds remaining in the third period.

At 182, Lance Wagner outlasted Andy Fischer 16-10 for another key win.

The Cardinals (6-11) picked up first-period falls from Carter Brandt (106) and Kaleb Haase (Hwt.).

Lincoln Ourada was an 11-2 major decision winner at 113, and Austin Ourada picked up a 12-4 major at 126.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, recorded falls from Hesse (152), Mason Irlbeck (145) and Derek Werner (220).

Redwood Valley has earned the fifth seed in the upcoming Section 3AA team tournament and will face New London /Spicer in quarterfinal action Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Marshall.

Wabasso/RRC 39

Redwood Valley 38

- Photo courtesy of Cris Knott