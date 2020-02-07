Thank you to the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club for all the work they do to put on their annual ice fishing contest.

Thank you to the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club for all the work they do to put on their annual ice fishing contest. They do a great service to our community with this project — drawing hundreds of visitors to Sleepy Eye for a positive experience. They even gracefully deal with whatever nature throws their way.

I think we should have even more events to showcase our lake. I understand plans are being made to continue with Corn Days, even with Del Monte closed. If that decision wouldn’t have been made, I had another idea. Why not have a whole new celebration? Sleepy Eye Lake Days!

What would it be like? Hamburgers, corn if you can get it, vendors and everything that makes Corn Days fun. Plus, canoe and kayak races, a waterski show, summer fishing contest, maybe a parade of boats around the lake!

What about more winter lake activities? Hockey people, how about a pond hockey day? With an adjoining skating rink for figure skaters? Golfers, how about a golf tournament on the lake?

Here’s another one . . . maybe it’s kind of out there. Did you know they used to have car races on the lake ice? That was wild.

I’m just full of good ideas. Lots of people are. But there is always one problem with good ideas.

Just because I have a good idea, that doesn’t mean I am ready, willing, or able, to organize that fantastic event. (I want somebody else to do it. But, hey, I could be in charge of publicity.)

Oh, wait, I just thought of another great idea! We should have some kind of celebration of the diverse cultural traditions of the people in Sleepy Eye. You know, German and Hispanic traditions. I suppose we could also get the Scandinavians involved! There would be food, games, music, and dance.

Who wants to be in charge?

I’ll be on the publicity committee.