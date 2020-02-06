St. James – The St. James City Council is pleased to announce the finalists selected for the position of City Manager. On January 21, 2020, the Council selected four individuals to participate in an interview process that will take place on February 10, 2020. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., is the consultant hired to assist the City in the selection process. A brief bio for each individual finalist follows.

Amanda Luepke is currently the City Administrator for the City of Clarkfield, MN, where she has been in the position for three years. She is also currently serving as a Board Member on the Upper MN Valley Regional Development Commission and as the Board Chair for Cardinal Kids, Inc. Prior to that, she worked as a Finance Plan Administrator and CAMP Specialist for Mycogen Seeds for approximately 3.5 years, and the Assistant Director and then the Executive Director for the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce for three years. Ms. Luepke holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from the College of Saint Scholastica and is currently enrolled in a Master’s Program for Public Administration at St. Cloud State University.

Tammy Pfaff is currently the City Manager for the City of Milaca/City of Ogilvie, MN, where she has been for over two years. Prior to that, she worked as a City Clerk/Treasurer and Zoning Administrator for the City of Aitkin for approximately three years and as a City Clerk/Treasurer and Zoning Administrator for the City of Isle for approximately four years. Ms. Pfaff is currently enrolled in a bachelor’s program and is a Certified Municipal Clerk in Minnesota.

Mark Vahlsing currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Kenyon, MN where he has served for approximately six years. Prior to that, he was the City Administrator for the City of Moose Lake, MN for approximately three years, Executive Director for the MN Chapter of National Assoc. of Housing and Redevelopment Officials for approximately two years, City Administrator for the City of Monroe, WI, for approximately two years and City Administrator for the City of Pine Island for approximately five years. Mr. Vahlsing holds a Master’s in Organizational Leadership & Development from Bethel College.

Rosten “Russ” Wille is currently the Community Development Director for the City of Saint Peter, MN where he has served for almost 19 years. Prior to this position, Mr. Wille was the Executive Director for the Region Nine Development Commission in Mankato, MN, where he served for two years. He has also been a County Coordinator for Martin County, MN, for two and a half years, and a City Coordinator for the City of Wells, MN, for five years. Mr. Wille holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Studies, from Minnesota State University.