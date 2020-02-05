The Redwood Area Community Education program is hosting a Minnesota DNR firearms safety class for all interested individuals.

The class will be taught by members of the Redwood Falls Sportsman club’s DNR certified instructors. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. from March 10-31.

Classroom sessions will be at the Estebo Training Center at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls. The field day test will be held at the Redwood Falls Sportsman Club April 25.

The registration deadline is March 3.

The community education program has received a DNR “No Child Left Indoors” grant to cover the cost of the program for those registered by March 3.

Youth must be 11 years old by the first day of class to be eligible to attend.

Adults wishing to receive their firearms safety certificate are encouraged to attend. Class size is limited.

Interested individuals may register by calling the district office at (507) 644-3531 or online at www.redwoodareaschools.com. For more information contact DNR lead instructor Jerry Ludwig at (507) 641-5406.

- Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site