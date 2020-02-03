The Redwood Area Pee Wee hockey team finished second recently at the competitive Willmar tournament.

The Cardinals defeated Marshall 11-1, Fergus Falls 6-0, Buffalo 5-0 and fell 7-5 to Willmar in the championship match in a tight battle.

Kooper Johnson had a great weekend in net, recording two shutouts to up his total to nine on the season.

Members of the team include: Tucker Amberg, Landon Stoneberg, Kooper Johnson, Owen Linsmeier, Elliot Lang; Coach Tony Johnson, Erik Rasmussen, Thomas Fischer, Kilen Cilek, Lane Cooper, Easton Sandgren, Tristyn Wolner, Gavin Vandewerf, Maverick Deterling and Coach Mark Stoneberg.

- Submitted photo