Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for January are Gaige Bauer, Adam Johnson, and Brooke Arneson. Officer of the month is Trey Heiderscheidt.

Gaige Bauer is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he wanted to have fun. Gaige is on the Nursery Landscape CDE team. He enjoys it because of his teammates.

Gaige’s favorite FFA activities are the Jr. High Fun Nights. He would like to attend the Summer Ag. Tour in the future. By being in FFA, Gaige has learned a lot more about different trees. Gaige is very proud of earning the Member of the Month Award.

Adam Johnson is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because he thought it would be a lot of fun. Adam is on the Poultry CDE team. He enjoys all of the different events in the Poultry contest, including exterior eggs, interior eggs, and parts identification. For his SAE, Adam raises chickens in chicken tractors (portable chicken coops.)

Adam’s favorite FFA activity is the Farmfest Safety Booth during the summer. Adam would really like to attend the Summer Ag. Tour in the future. By being in FFA, Adam has learned that there are many different careers in agriculture. Adam is most proud of being the President of the Jr. Officer Team.

Brooke Arneson is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and this is her first year in FFA. She joined FFA because she wanted to gain knowledge about agriculture and she wanted to strengthen her leadership skills, as well as meet new friends. Brooke is on the Floriculture and the Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) CDE teams. She likes the Floriculture CDE team because she gets to learn how to identify plants and flowers. She likes being on the BIG CDE because she gets to learn more about the history of FFA.

Brooke’s favorite FFA activity is writing letters to her third grade pen pal. She is looking forward to competing at State Convention for the first time in April. By being in FFA and Ag. class, Brooke has learned the history of FFA, Parliamentary Procedure, and the FFA Creed. She’s also learned about the different SAEs and CDE teams. Brooke is very proud of earning this Member of the Month Award.

Trey Heiderscheidt is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA because he wanted to try something new. Trey is the Treasurer on the Officer Team this year. He likes his officer position because he gets to manage the Fruit Sales.

Trey is on the Milk Quality CDE team. He likes the Milk Quality team because he gets to taste milk and find defects in it. For his SAE, Trey bags groceries at Schutz Family Foods.

Trey’s favorite FFA activity is Timberland Camp. Trey is most looking forward to State Convention this year. By being in FFA, Trey has learned about the different areas within agriculture. Trey is most proud of earning the Freshman Leadership Award, as well as winning several CDE contests.