Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2020 century farm program.

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the century farm program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state.

More than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Family farms are recognized as a century farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be:

• At least 100 years old according to authentic land records

• In continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required)

• At least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production

A commemorative certificate signed by the state fair board of managers president, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying century farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org, at fbmn.org, by calling the State Fair at (651) 288-4400 or at statewide county Extension and county Farm Bureau offices.

The submission deadline is March 2. Recipients will be announced in May.

Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Information on the century farm program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair.

A century farm database is also available online at fbmn.org.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 days of fun ending Labor Day. Visit the state fair Web site at mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2020 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7.