Congratulations to Sleepy Eye High School senior, Matthew Sellner, who is the Region 2A subsection 7, Triple A Award Winner for 2020. All sub-section winners will interview with the Region 2A Selection Committee, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to determine the Region 2A Male Triple "A" Award winner.