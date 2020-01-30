At Monday's regular school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Thomas and Principal Tyson Walker reported Butterfield-Odin Public School is receiving multiple grants.

The MN Department of Agriculture will award the school $7,000 for new kitchen equipment: steamer, stove, oven, and grill. The Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) will award B-O $5,000 for a national speaker to visit with the staff and school board about social/emotional regulation and relationship building. The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) also awarded B-O nearly $6,000 for bicycles, helmets, hydrating stations, and more. Thomas thanked the high school and elementary PE teacher, Lisa Beckius, for her efforts in the grant process. Councilmember Andy Pierson also congratulated third-grade teacher, Jen Harris, on receiving a $650 grant from MN Agriculture in the Classroom for her Honeybees in the Classroom project.

In other business, the school's enrollment report is unchanged at 229 students. Though the school is not up for the month, it is 58 students up from this same time last year.

Members of the Butterfield Community Fund were present to ask the board for permission to use parts of school ground for future events such as the Bettering Butterfield Bash on May 9. The board tabled the approval to check in with their insurance company.

The board also agreed to move forward with hiring three EL teaching staff members, contingent on successful contract negotiations.

Councilman Pierson reminded the board and guests the one-act play, “The Absolute Most Cliched Elevator Play in the History of the Entire Universe,” will happen on Friday, January 31, at 2:15 p.m.

Other Approved Items:

–The board tabled a presentation of the 2018-19 audit by Abdo Erick & Meyers for February's regular meeting.

–Resignation letter from science teacher Reid Harris.

The next regular Butterfield-Odin School Board meeting is Monday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m. in the Media Center.