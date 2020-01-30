There will be some cool live music, too.

The snow sculpture near the entrance to the Kiehle Building on the University of Minnesota Crookston won't really be "revealed" on Friday, Jan. 31, since everyone can already see it, so let's just say the frozen artistic creation will be celebrated with an event from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Created by local artists Gary Stegman and Trey Everett, with a bit of assistance from a (very) small group of volunteers, the snow sculpture really popped once the facilities crew at UMN Crookston came out this week with some heavier equipment – bigger than the snowblower the sculpting crew used – to clear snow away from the sculpture.

While checking out the sculpture Friday, you can enjoy hot cider, pop and other treats, while also enjoying live music performed by the Klezmer Ensemble from North Dakota.

Free parking will be available in Lot G near the Kiehle Building.

UMN Crookston's Office of Outreach and Engagement is coordinating the snow sculpture initiative and Friday's celebration.