This school year the middle school team has implemented P.I.R.A.T.E. awards (Pride, Improvement, Respect, Academics, Teamwork, Excellence) for 7th and 8th graders.

Each quarter teachers nominate and vote on students in each of the six categories.

The winners for Q1 and Q2 were; Joey Nesseth, Miles Moore, Leila Bautista, Xavier Dominguez, Gabrielle Corrales, Naomi Olson, Matthew Contreras, Jack Buhler, Lincoln Waldal,

Amelia Cordova, Miryah Epema, Mariah Overgaard, Andrina Protillo, Emma Gunderson, Keaton Oakes, Mackenzie Funk, Isabelle Smith, Nathan Johanneck, and Naomi Johnson.