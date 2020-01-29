Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s schools met to re-open a discussion on the future of the two schools’ football programs.

The administrators and several board members from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s schools met at public school on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the request of St. Mary’s High School Principal Peter Roufs, to re-open a discussion on the future of the two schools’ football programs.

In attendance were the members of the District 84 Board’s football co-op committee — Casey Coulson, Bryan Sellner, and Darla Remus, along with Activity Director Cory Haala and Superintendent John Cselovszki. Attending with Roufs were St. Mary’s board members Mark Portner and Blair Folkens, plus Activity Director Bruce Woitas and school superintendent Monsignor Lozinski.

Roufs told those in attendance that the recent decision by the District Board to seek a football co-op with Cedar Mountain—due to St. Mary’s administration expressing that they would continue with their nine man team rather than form a local co-op—resulted in a number of questions from St. Mary’s parents.

Roufs said the administration thought they should step back from the decision and start over with another discussion between the schools. He said a parent meeting had been scheduled for Feb. 19 and he wanted to have answers for the parents.

He asked, “If we co-op, what would it look like?”

A very congenial discussion was held on several aspects of a local football co-op. Topics discussed included: host school, hiring of coaching staff, finances, game and practice sites, cheer and dance line programs, Homecoming, participation fees, uniforms, colors, team name, and more.

Mr. Cselovszki, addressing his colleagues from St. Mary’s, said, “We are talking with Cedar Mountain already. What are your intentions and when will we know?”

Roufs reiterated that his parents want input on a decision. He said a parent survey will be conducted immediately after the Feb. 19 meeting. “Then we’ll decide,” he said.

Public school board members made clear that they would prefer a local co-op, but also need to act now.

Coulson said, “We want a long-term partner . . . we are looking now.”

Sellner said he would like to see the co-op begin next fall, “Sleepy Eye needs to co-op now.”

Roufs said they believe that St. Mary’s can continue with their present football program for a few more years.

Remus commented that she believes a local co-op would be good for the kids and for the community. She also said, “I agree with Bryan . . . we need it now.”

Finally, Coulson offered, “If we can get a firm commitment for 2021, we can do that. When can we have your answer?”

Roufs said St. Mary’s would ask parents to answer the survey right away when they receive it. He said he would have an answer on Monday, Feb. 24.

At the end of the meeting, Coulson said, “We are not looking at a take over. We are looking at a straight 50/50 program.”

Haala said he’s heard discussion that some people think he wants the head coaching position of a co-op team. He said, “I’m not looking at the head coach position. I just want to see it happen and succeed.”