The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team competed at UMC on Tuesday.

Ben Brantner, Anna Huck, Ainsley Boucher, Alexia Threatt won first!



George French, Emily Gillette, Scott Cordova, and Linnea French took second!



Walker Winjum, Tai Baig, Anke Weirsma, Janae Luckow, and Josue Bernia took 11th out of 27!