The impact of losing a true great. On and off the court.

Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash with eight others, including his 13-year old daughter Gianna. The group was on their way to a youth basketball tournament.

Kobe was a generational basketball player with an incredible list of accolades. The former star played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, won an MVP, a five-time champion, an 18-time All-Star. He was widely known for his amazing work ethic. You talk to many coaches and athletes at any level and many would say that nobody worked harder and no-one was more intense and dialed-in than Kobe was.

The impact this man had was impeccable. The shock that coincides with the news cannot be overstated. I wasn’t really a fan of Kobe growing up. Mainly because he wasn’t on my favorite team and he was so good. The news hit me Sunday as I was sitting in the bleachers at our elementary basketball tournament in Cottonwood. I never knew Kobe, I never spoke to him obviously, never watched him in person, just seen his videos and interviews, watch him play on TV, etc. Yesterday’s news shook me. He was such a polarizing figure in sports and life in general.

We’ve all seen his 81-point game, his countless buzzer-beaters, his “Black Mamba” personality, and work ethic. We’ve seen him celebrate gold medals and championships, but his legacy cannot be focused solely on basketball.

Kobe’s loss will be felt all over the world, but his movements off the court were where he was making his presence truly felt. Kobe was a huge advocate for women’s sports. Kobe was a father of four daughters.

The death of Kobe shook me. Shook us. I guess it’s what happens when a celebrity that is larger than life, with everything you could have asked for-- the fame, the money, an active, young and healthy family--and then suddenly dies. Over. Done. Too young. Unexpected. Had to be a hoax. No way it could be true, yeah?

It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, loved, hated if you’re good or bad, or perhaps in between. First, you heard Kobe passed away, and then you hear his 13-year old daughter Gianna was also killed. The news just kept pouring in, more tragic by the passing hour. It’s weird because you know tragic accidents happen every day and they come and go quietly, so quietly in fact that some go unnoticed. Regular people pass away, it happens. But we look at these celebrities and think not them. It doesn’t happen to them.

It showed us that nobody is immune to tragedy. Kobe’s impact was growing so much off the court after his retirement in 2016. He won an Oscar in 2018 for a short animated film called “Dear Basketball”, which was a love letter to the sport that carried him throughout life.

Kobe began becoming so involved in his daughter's life. We’ve all watched his interviews and his speaking of work ethic and how it is unmatched. But the way Kobe spoke about his daughters and the importance of being a dad was truly crushing after knowing the results of the crash Sunday morning.

Kobe’s footprints are all over the game of basketball. We live in the year 2020 and live in Minnesota. We see kids crumple up pieces of paper or grab a water bottle and shoot them towards the recycling bins in school yelling, “Kobe!” while fading away. Kobe didn’t inspire just basketball players, but all athletes. His impeccable passion, the desire for competition, and pursuit of greatness are nothing short of inspiring. Never take that or life for granted.

Imagine how difficult it was for him in those final moments. The moment he knew. His greatest fear of fearing not his life, but for his daughter's life. Knowing his daughter's life was about to end. Hearing her first breath and being there for her last. Also knowing he is leaving behind his wife and three other daughters. The agony. A parents’ worst nightmare happening in live-action.

Of course, with Kobe and his daughter Gianna, there were others involved. With them, two other teammates and their parents had passed away as well. John Altobelli was a parent of Gianna’s teammate Alyssa also died. John was a coach at Orange Coast College for 27+ years.

If I can take away anything from this news other than praying for those involved and their families. It is this. 1.) Life can end in a heartbeat. 2.) No one is immune to selfish or bad decisions. 3.) Everyone can learn from a past mistake and make a better life going forward. 4.) All of us can impact others in a positive way. 5.) We should live each day like it is our last.

I watched and listened to tons of Kobe interviews Sunday night. One conversation he had in an interview with ESPN was this after his retirement:

“The most important thing in life is how your career moves and touches those around you, and how it carries forward to the next generation.” He continued on and said, “I realize that's what makes true greatness. The transformation of a kid looking inward and then growing up and understanding the importance of the powers and looking out.” Kobe closed it with this, “If I had the power to turn back time, I would never use it, because then every moment you go through means absolutely nothing, and you can go back and do it again, it loses its flavor. It loses its beauty. things are final and moments won’t ever come again.”

“It’s the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you--or don’t. So don’t take it lightly”

-Kobe Bryant

Be kind. Love all. Forgive easily.