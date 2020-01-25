Services Enterprises, Inc. (SEI) has been accredited for a period of three years for its community employment, job supports and job development services. The latest accreditation is the 13th consecutive three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has awarded to SEI.

By pursuing and achieving accreditation, SEI has demonstrated it meets international standards for quality and is committed to pursuing excellence. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

Service Enterprises, Inc. is a non-profit organization that has been providing employment supports in the communities of Redwood Falls and Marshall since 1969.

CARF is an independent, non-profit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

SEI would welcome an opportunity to further acquaint the public with its services and respond to questions. SEI believes its organization is a valuable asset, and the CARF accreditation underscores its commitment to the community it serves.

SEI can be reached at (507) 637-3503.