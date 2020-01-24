Eagle boys rout Worthington

After a big win before a packed NUSE Hockey Day home crowd on Jan. 11, the Eagles boys hockey team traveled to Worthington for the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Eagles 11 Worthington 1

Worthington scored the first goal of the game at 4:11 in the first period. That was all the Eagles accepted, as they answered with a goal at 4:31, followed by 10 more before the game was done. The Eagles scored three goals in the first period, seven in the second period and one more in the third.

Sleepy Eye skater, AJ Arneson, scored one goal and was credited with an assist. The Eagles had 45 shots on goal and wore out two Worthington goalies in the win.

The Eagles, boys and girls, were scheduled to play in Hutchinson on Saturday, Jan. 18 — a pair of games that were blizzarded-out. The boys game, an important sectional match-up, was rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Eagles traveled to Le Sueur to take on their Hockey Day opponents, Minnesota River, again. It was a 3-1 win for the Eagles.

Big win, tough loss, for Eagle girls

The Eagles girls and boys hockey teams traveled to Worthington on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for a doubleheader against the Trojans.

Eagles 8 Worthington 1

The Eagles girls had 46 shots on goal, resulting in eight goals, against the Trojans in Worthington. The Trojans had only one shot on goal — but it was successful, and the only goal scored in the third period of the game.

Scoring for the Eagles in the first period: Molly Scheid, assisted by Morgan Klein and Jayda Helget; Brooke Arneson, assisted by Maddie O’Connor; Klein, assisted by Helget. Scoring in the second period: O’Connor, assisted by Klein and Emma Brudelie; Klein, assisted by Helget again; Ally Steffensmeier, assisted by Arneson and Jada Rahe; and Afton Hulke, assisted by Helget.

A game against Hutchinson on Saturday, Jan. 18, was snowed out and rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 — unfortunately a loss for the Eagles.

Eagles 2 Hutchinson 5

The Eagles struck first, with the only first period goal — by Maddie O’Connor, assisted by Julia Helget and Alexa Steffl. Scoring for the Eagles in the second period was Brooke Arneson, assisted by O’Connor and McKenna Strong.

The Eagles hosted Mankato East on Tuesday, Jan. 21, winning the game 7-1. They hosted Luverne on Thursday, Jan. 23 and have their final home game of the season, against Windom on Monday, Jan. 27.

The Eagles girls hockey regular season ends with two road games — at Fairmont on Jan. 28 and Waseca on Jan. 30.