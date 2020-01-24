Have a blight complaint? You are not alone.

A gentleman stopped in my office last week, saying he didn’t know where to turn next. He had an ongoing complaint about blight in his neighborhood. He said he’d talked to Blight Inspector Matt Ibberson and called the city office. He said he was assured by both that they’d “take care of it.”

Then he showed me the pictures of the blight conditions he was concerned about. A neighbor across the alley had garbage piled by the back of the house. It was deposited there by the resident opening a window and dropping the garbage bags. In the photo you can see the bags are dropped right by the garbage can, which apparently the resident cannot be bothered to take to the alley on garbage pick up day.

Take a close look at the photo with this article. Does it look kind of familiar? It should. It looks just like a photo published in the Herald-Dispatch last April, a photo from Ibberson of the same house — which accompanied an article about blight enforcement. A kind of “time for spring clean up” article.

At that time, Ibberson was quoted as saying that the resident was spoken to and had cleaned up the garbage. Apparently the advice to clean it up didn’t make a long-term impression on the resident.

When reached this week, Ibberson said he would speak with the resident of the house again.

The neighbor who wanted help with the issue, also shared a picture of a vehicle parked behind the house, which he said had not been moved for a couple years — and had also not been registered for a couple years (meaning the license tabs were not purchased.)

Ibberson said a ticket had been issued for the unregistered vehicle. After checking on the status of the case, he reported that the ticket was issued in October and the owner is contesting it. It is scheduled for court next week.

Between repeat offenders and a slow-moving court system, blight enforcement can be a difficult task, but one Ibberson is ready to continue with.

Ibberson said he needs complaints to know where some problems are. Call him at 507-227-0690, or call the city office at 794-3731 and your complaint will be given to Ibberson.