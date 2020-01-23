SEHS and St. Mary's bands, along with Cedar Mountain band, played together before a Timberwolves game Jan. 15.

Band students from Sleepy Eye Public, St. Mary’s and Cedar Mountain high schools were invited to play pre-game music at Target Center for the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The combined band was led by SEPS director, Morgan Kokesch and Cedar Mountain director, Kelvin Landherr. Pictured are the roughly 65 students who made the trip to the Twin Cities for the performance. Kokesch said, “All three schools worked together to work on each other's music and came together to give students a great learning experience. It also gave them a wonderful opportunity to not only play with another school, but to play for a big event!” Once the pre-game performance was over, the students, directors, and chaperones were invited to stay for the remainder of the game.