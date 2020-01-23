One team takes first out of 41 teams at meet, second CHS team comes in fourth.

CHS Knowledge Bowl coach/advisor Katelyn Stegman says the program is on a roll, with another first-place finish Wednesday, this time out of 41 teams at a meet in Thief River Falls. Even though Stegman continues to mix and match the rosters on the two CHS teams, Wednesday's win was the third straight meet won by a Crookston team.

Wednesday's winning team included Josh Bernia, Anna Huck, Katherine Geist, Lily Sandman and Ben Brantner.

The second CHS team took fourth in the meet. That team consisted of Scott Cordova, Anke Wiersma, Janae Luckow, Ella Weber and Tai Baig.

The teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.