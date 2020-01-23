Sleepy Eye High School’s nominees for the Minnesota High School League Triple “A” Award are Jaclyn Nessett and Matthew Sellner.

Sleepy Eye High School’s nominees for the Minnesota High School League Triple “A” Award are Jaclyn Nessett and Matthew Sellner. The Triple “A” award recognizes and honors high school seniors who have excelled in academics, fine arts, and athletics. Triple “A” Award nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Jaclyn and Matthew are now entered in the Sub-section Region 2A competition.

(St. Mary’s High School nominees will be featured next week.)

Jaclyn Nessett is the daughter of Greg and Sheila Nessett. She’s been very active throughout high school as a cheerleader—captain of the team, and playing volleyball and softball.

Jaclyn especially enjoys and is dedicated to her involvement in dance. She’s been in school three act plays since she was a sophomore. Jaclyn was dance captain for this past fall’s school production of “Elf The Musical.”

“I have been in dance since I was two years old,” said Jaclyn, “and I will be majoring in dance while in college.” Jaclyn plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts. She hopes to participate in cheerleading or dance team at UMD.

In a letter of recommendation, one of Jaclyn’s teachers said, “Jaclyn is a motivated and driven student who will do what needs to be done to reach her goals. Jaclyn is determined to excel not only in her studies, but all that she does, and to help those around her do the same.”

Matthew Sellner is the son of Bryan and Sara Sellner. He plays football, basketball, and baseball — and has loved every single day. Matthew said high school sports help students achieve skills such as teamwork, resilience, and mental toughness. He enjoys sports a lot, but puts education first.

“I take my education very seriously and make sure coursework comes before moving on to other fun activities,” Matthew said. “Schoolwork is just as important as any sport or fine arts activity because it paves the path for a student’s future.”

Matthew had a lead role in SEHS’s production of “Elf The Musical” this year and he is a section leader in the high school band. He finds involvement in the arts to be a fun way to relax and get away from stress.

“Being in band and creating music is so much fun,” said Matthew, “especially with a group of peers who share the exact same passion.”

Matthew plans to major in Elementary Education at Minnesota State University Mankato and may participate in the Maverick Machine — the band that plays at sports events.

In a letter of recommendation, one of Matthew’s teachers praised him for balancing activities and academics while serving as a leader in the school. She said, “Matt presented himself as a positive role model for our younger students, and a great representative of Sleepy Eye Public Schools.”

The purpose of the MSHSL Triple “A” award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the fine arts; to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of League-sponsored activities and their values; and to provide member schools of the League with the opportunity to participate in a statewide program that supports, promotes, and recognizes academic and extra-curricular achievements.

The Triple “A” Award On-Court Recognition Ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Boys' State Basketball Tournament in March. The top two award finishers from each region will be invited to the banquet. League officials will announce the four Triple “A” Award recipients at the banquet. Award recipients—a girl and a boy from both a Class A and a Class AA school—will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.