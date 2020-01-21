It will take place in the University Teaching and Outreach Center.

The University of Minnesota Crookston will host the 45th annual Ag Arama event on Saturday, January 25, 2020. This year’s theme for the weekend is “Raised on Country.”



The Ag Arama activities will take place on Saturday, January 25, in the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) located on the north edge of the campus. Everyone is invited to attend and no parking permits are required.



Contests in agronomy, animal science, horticulture, agricultural business, photography, and natural resources highlight Ag Arama weekend. They serve as an opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge and skills and have a chance to interact with alumni and faculty members. Ag Arama is planned and operated by a committee of students advised by Terrill Bradford.



On Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the animal showmanship contests begin and the public is welcome to watch the competition as it unfolds in both novice and experienced categories. Students compete in horse showmanship, goat, dairy, beef, sheep, and swine showing. The novices are paired with experienced students prior to the contests to prepare for the day.



From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., an agricultural industries show features some of the latest in agricultural equipment. At 12:30 p.m., the Round Robin Showmanship will begin followed by alumni showmanship at 1 p.m. Coronation of the Ag Arama royalty takes place at 2 p.m. followed by the presentation of specialty awards and the sweepstakes presentation.



An alumni social will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the I.C. Muggs, 1500 University Avenue, followed by the Ag Arama Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with RJ Graff at the Crookston Eagles, 105 South Broadway. Admission is $10.