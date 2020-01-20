Winning by a single point and losing by just three, the Redwood Valley wrestlers split a pair of duals Jan. 16 at the Pipestone triangular.

The Cardinals held off Windom/Mt. Lake 40-39 and would fall 39-36 to host Pipestone Area, as the three teams proved to be very similar from top to bottom.

In the one point win over Windom/Mt. Lake, Kaleb Haase recorded a fall with one second remaining in the third period to seal the victory for the Cards.

Austin Ourada earned a 39 second fall at 126, Adam Bommersbach needed just 1:04 to record a fall at 195 and Carter Brandt earned a 13-2 major decision at 106.

The Cardinals also received forfeit wins from Matt Zeug (152), Austin Altmann (170) and Andy Fischer (182).

Damico Arredondo lost a 12-6 decision at 120.

In the loss to Pipestone Area, Haase (Hwt.), Bommersbach (220), Fischer (182) and Lincoln Ourada (113) all picked up falls.

Brandt lost a tough 13-9 decision to unbeaten Hudson Burnett at 106, Zeug lost a 9-5 decision at 152 and Arredondo fell 10-4 at 120, as the Arrows claimed those three decisions to impact the final outcome.

The Cardinals were scheduled to take part in the Hayfield invitational Jan. 18, but the event was postponed.