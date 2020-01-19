The Wabasso-Red Rock Central wrestlers picked up a 42-31 win over Mankato East as part of a home tournament.

The Bobcats picked up falls from Zack Zimmerman (113) and Lance Wagner (182) and forfeit wins from Garrett Marotzke (120), Chase Irlbeck (132), Damian Osland (170) and Griffin Willhite (220).

Mason Irlbeck earned a 7-3 decision at 138, and Hayden Determan earned a tough 9-7 win at 160.

The Bobcats also took down Adrian Area 36-34 thanks to a fall from Cory Anderson at heavyweight.

Adryen Tietz, Tyler Bliss and Lance Wagner also picked up falls.

Preston Remiger won by forfeit, and Chase Irlbeck and Determan both earned key decisions.

– Photo courtesy of Cris Knott