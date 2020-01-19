Sydney Windschitl and Megan Ahlness are collecting items for the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery.

Two St. Mary’s students have teamed up on their service project as they apply for membership in the school’s chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society.

Sydney Windschitl and Megan Ahlness have created a giving tree in the high school lobby, decorated with paper snowflakes that have a description of an item needed by the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery in New Ulm.

Those would like to donate are invited to take a snowflake off the tree and purchase their donated item or donations can also be made by buying an item off of an Amazon wishlist:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2YJ55B9S2NSIR?ref_=wl_share

The deadline to donate to Sydney and Megan’s project is Jan. 31.