The public is invited to attend the 27th American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County meeting at Thrivent on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls Monday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and join the fight against cancer.

Cancer deaths are going down. One of the reasons is because people are joining the fight against it by raising funds.

Those funds are used for research and reminders for the public to get checked for cancer on a regular schedule.

Everyone is encouraged to come and find out what Relay For Life is all about.

One does not have to be on a team to join as a volunteer for the fight. There are many ways to help.

The American Cancer Society is the largest non-profit funder of cancer research.

That research has helped lead to more lives saved.

In fact, more than 15.5 million people with a history of cancer are alive in the U.S. today.

Since 1991, death rates from cancer have dropped 27 percent.

Learn more about Relay For Life at www.cancer.org.

