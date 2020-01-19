Blizzard brings an estimated 9.5 inches of snow and a lot of wind and drifting.

The one-two punch Friday and Saturday winter storm, which began with a winter weather advisory on Friday and ended with a blizzard warning for most of the day Saturday, has Crookston residents and people up and down the Red River Valley digging out once again.

Estimates are that Crookston received just under 10 inches of snow. With all that wind, the drifts and snowbanks around town are impressive once again, and proving to be a challenge to deal with.

City of Crookston Public Works crews hit the town in full force Saturday afternoon, and they're out again on Sunday.