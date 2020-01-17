On Jan. 12 at 4:25 p.m. the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a house on fire on the 300 block of Walnut Drive North in the City of Morton.

The caller reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement of the house. The caller, who was the owner of the house, reported that he and the six other residents were able to safely get out of the residence.

When crews arrived on scene they found an active fire in the basement ceiling. The fire caused significant damage to the basement as well as the rest of the house due to the amount of smoke.

The fire caused all seven residents to be displaced. The Morton Fire Department and Morton MRU as well as the Franklin Fire Department and Franklin Ambulance responded to the scene. The American Red Cross assisted with the occupants of the residence.

