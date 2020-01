The fundraisers will be on January 23 and January 30.

Two fundraisers will be held soon at Crookston High School before and during Pirate girls’ basketball games. Both will be based on a free-will donation.



The first is a 2020 CHS Prom fundraiser and will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the CHS Commons from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be taco-in-a-bag and root-beer floats.



The second is a Crookston Lions Potato Bar Tailgate on Thursday, Jan. 30, also from 5 to 8 p.m..