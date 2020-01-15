The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2019. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following Crookston students were recognized:

• Ethan M Christopherson, JR, College of Liberal Arts, Communication BA

• Alyssa N Fee, SR, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology BS



WINONA STATE

Winona State University has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2019. Students on the Dean’s List have completed 12 or more credits with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The following Crookston students were recognized:

• Sydney Anderson, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts