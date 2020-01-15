As program associate, he’ll work to connect sustainability projects to research, education and additional U of M resources

The University of Minnesota Extension Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership (Northwest RSDP) has hired Shannon Stassen as the new program associate for clean energy and resilient communities. In his new role, Stassen will work with local governments, nonprofits, foundations and partners across northwest Minnesota to connect local sustainability projects to research, education and resources at the University of Minnesota.

“I am absolutely thrilled to support Northwest Minnesota communities as part of the University of Minnesota Extension,” Stassen said. “The work of Northwest RSDP aligns with my personal and professional goals to be a part of the process of creating a more sustainable world.”

Northwest RSDP is one of five regions of the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable De­velopment Partnerships (RSDP) supporting local sustainability projects across Greater Minnesota. RSDP works in four focus areas: clean energy, sustainable agriculture and food systems, natural resources and resilient communities. Energy programming is led by the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs).

Stassen brings extensive experience with northwest Minnesota communities as a former city administrator for the City of Crookston and executive director of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce. Stassen and his family have lived in Crookston for more than 20 years, where he has taught and coached at UMN Crookston and is engaged in a number of community organizations including the Crookston Youth Foundation, Crookston Lions and Polk County Wellness Coalition.

In his free time, Stassen enjoys coaching youth sports and fishing, biking, camping, paddling and gardening with his four children.