Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at three different events in Marshall and Willmar.

A pair of Jan. 15 events will be held for veterans in the Marshall area, while a separate event will be offered Jan. 16 in Willmar for all veterans and others interested in DNR careers.

The DNR is collaborating with the CareerForce Center and the Southwest Minnesota State University Veterans Resource Center to connect veterans with DNR staff.

The first event will be Jan. 15 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Marshall CareerForce Center and is open to all veterans.

A second event, geared to veterans currently enrolled in college, will take place the same day from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the veterans resource center in Marshall. This is an opportunity for veterans to learn about careers that match their military job skills.

Veterans can meet with DNR staff to learn about the types of jobs that are available within the DNR, and how skills gained during military service can work for the department. DNR staff will provide the same opportunity for veterans and anyone else interested Jan. 16 in Willmar.

The event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. will take place at CareerForce in Willmar.

The DNR is a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization, which means the agency is recognized as having policies in place that support service members and their families.

The DNR has a vast number of career paths to explore. DNR staff will be at the events to answer questions about how to search for DNR job opportunities, education and experience requirements and why the DNR is an attractive choice as an employer.

Learn more online at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

