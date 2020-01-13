By joining forces, companies are positioned to operate more economically and increase revenue and growth

Central Boiler Companies, parent company of Central Boiler, the leading manufacturer of outdoor furnaces in North America, announced today that it has acquired the WoodMaster brand of outdoor furnaces. Central Boiler has formed an affiliate named WoodMaster, Inc. and plans to continue to grow the WoodMaster brand.

Dennis Brazier, CEO/President of Central Boiler, said “This acquisition brings two iconic names in the outdoor wood furnace industry together, each benefiting from the economies of scale that will be achieved through increased purchasing power, reduced costs, lower overhead and more efficient distribution. Two separate successful brands working together is stronger than one successful brand alone.”

Central Boiler and WoodMaster have a complementary network of dealers primarily in the United States and Canada and distributors in select markets outside North America. The synergies and similar corporate philosophies provide the right environment for a smooth transition and solid growth strategy for both brands. “We look forward to growing our business by adding talented people and a strong brand to our organization,” said Dennis.



About Central Boiler/Altoz

Central Boiler, Inc. began operating in 1984 and is the premier manufacturer of quality outdoor wood, and wood pellet furnaces. Some of its many industry-leading accomplishments were the production of the first EPA program qualified outdoor furnace in 2007 and the first EPA certified furnace in 2014. Central Boiler has a sales and dealer network established throughout the United States and Canada and export their patented technology to foreign countries. Altoz, Inc. is a subsidiary of Central Boiler Companies, Inc. and manufactures zero-turn mowers, including the first zero-turn mower with tracks. Altoz has a dealer network in the United States and distributors in New Zealand and Australia. For more information on the companies and their products, please visit CentralBoiler.com or Altoz.com.



About WoodMaster

Since 1989, WoodMaster has built industry-leading outdoor furnaces, continually finding innovative uses of natural energy and alternative fuel sources. The company was the first to manufacture bioenergy flex fuel furnaces and one of the first to manufacture an outdoor wood furnace that meets the 2020 EPA emission limits. The company's dealer network is established throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on WoodMaster products, please visit WoodMaster.com.