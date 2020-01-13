It is an energizing start to 2020 for communities across Minnesota. CERTs is awarding Seed Grants to 35 innovative renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in communities from Slayton to Grand Marais, Crookston to La Crescent, Little Falls to Minneapolis.

The 35 projects received funding across a broad spectrum of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies. Many projects also include components of education, outreach, community building, and research.

These awards mark the tenth round of Seed Grants from CERTs, totalling over $1.3 million to 393 projects since 2006.



University of Minnesota Crookston: LED Retrofit for Dowell Hall & Campus Education

Crookston, MN – The University of Minnesota Crookston will use the funding awarded by CERTs to install light controls and LED lights at Dowell Hall, one of the most heavily-used buildings on the campus. By posting signage throughout the building and conducting outreach to the broader Crookston community on the financial benefits of LED lighting, the University further hopes to educate students, faculty, and the general public about the practical advantages of adopting energy efficient infrastructure. ($5,000)



CENTRAL REGION

• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe: Guiding Leech Lake to Sustainability - Cass Lake, MN

• Tri-County Community Action Partnership: Community Solar for Tri-County Community Action - Little Falls, MN

• Hubbard County Food Shelf: Hubbard County Food Shelf LED Lighting Project - Park Rapids, MN

• Rural Renewable Energy Alliance: Solar Schools Curriculum Development -

Central MN

• RETHOS: Places Reimagined: Energy Efficiency & Home Winterization Workshops - St. Cloud, MN

• City of Wadena: Downtown EV Charging Station - Wadena, MN



METRO REGION

• West Bank Business Association: Cedar Riverside in the Green Zone - Minneapolis, MN

• Urban Design Perspectives (UDP): Camp SEE Architecture - Minneapolis, MN

• MN Renewable NOW: High School Renewable Energy Leadership Conference - Minneapolis, MN

• HOURCAR: Electric Vehicle Community Mobility Project - Saint Paul, MN



NORTHEAST REGION

• Ecolibrium3: Duluth Citizens’ Climate Action Plan: Engaging for Our Future - Duluth, MN

• The Boreal Farm: Food Preservation with Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy - Duluth, MN

• Through design LLC: Here Comes the Sun – Family Education Workshops - Duluth, MN

• City of Grand Marais: Municipal Fleet Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment - Grand Marais, MN



NORTHWEST REGION

• Schoolcraft Learning Community: Energy & Education: 40 kW Solar Array for K-8 School - Bemidji, MN

• Opportunities in Science: Headwaters Science Center: Shine a Light on Science - Bemidji, MN

• UMN Energy Transition Lab: Community-Scale Energy Storage Guide for Renewable Energy - Red Lake, MN

• University of Minnesota Crookston: LED Retrofit for Dowell Hall & Campus Education - Crookston, MN



SOUTHEAST REGION

• Winona Climate Action Network: Winona DC Fast Charger for Electric Vehicles - Winona, MN

• Ridgeway Community School: Ridgeway Community Solar Project - Houston, MN

• City of La Crescent: La Crescent Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - La Crescent, MN

• Mankato West High School YES! Team: Scarlets RetroLED the Hallways! - Mankato, MN

• City of Northfield: Solar for Northfield - Northfield, MN

• City of Red Wing: City of Red Wing Climate Action Plan - Red Wing, MN

• Rochester Parks and Recreation: Prairie House Battery Storage at Quarry Hill Nature Center - Rochester, MN



SOUTHWEST REGION

• United Community Action Partnership, Inc.: In Home Education and Energy Saving Program - Southwest MN

• Marshall-Lyon County Library: Get Wired at Marshall-Lyon County Library - Marshall, MN

• Balaton EDA: Balaton Business Energy Efficiency CERT Partnership - Balaton, MN

• The New Ulm Turnverein, Inc.: Gym Electrical Upgrades - New Ulm, MN

• City of Slayton EDA: Façade Improvement/Energy Efficiency Program - Slayton, MN



WEST CENTRAL REGION

• United Community Action Partnership, Inc.: In Home Education and Energy Saving Program - West Central MN

• UMN Morris Campus: Community-Scale Energy Storage Guide for Renewable Energy - Morris, MN

• UMN WCROC: Feasibility of Storing Wind Energy for Minnesota Communities Using Ammonia - Morris, MN

• Greater Milan Initiative: Milan Community Center LED Retrofit Project - Milan, MN

• Winthrop Market, LLC: Market LED Lighting Upgrade for Sales Floor and Backroom - Winthrop, MN