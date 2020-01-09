The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership is looking to launch a trial food delivery service over the lunch hour with the help of participating downtown restaurants starting in January 2020. The trial is expected to run through May 2020 and food will only be delivered to local businesses, not residential.

El Gordito Mexican Restaurant and DaRoos Pizza have signed on to participate thus far.

With the hopes of boosting downtown restaurants and catering to area employees, and after receiving positive feedback about the initiative from the city, the DCDP is now accepting requests for proposal from individuals or businesses that would like to be an independent contractor for the food delivery service.

“Basically, the DCDP will provide a stipend (grant) and equipment to an independent contractor (delivery person) for the trial period to deliver food from participating downtown restaurants over the lunch hour,” explained DCDP board member Shirley Iverson. “Once everything is in place, we will provide more information on delivery times, if there’s a minimum amount and delivery fee, and we’ll let Crookston businesses know when they can start ordering.”

Iverson said it would be a benefit for employees who have a shorter lunch break and want to take advantage of what downtown restaurants have to offer.

“There’s also a number of ways this could grow after the trial period depending on how it is received,” she added.

If you are interested in submitting a request for proposal for the trial food delivery service, email shirley.iverson@gmail.com or call (218) 280-2854 with questions.