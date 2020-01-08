John Moen, 74, of Boyd, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan.y 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyd, with the Rev. Lori Wold officiating.

John Raymond Moen was born in Granite Falls, Nov. 21, 1945, to Raymond and Bette (Mills) Moen. The family lived in Albert Lea where John attended school. He entered and served in the U.S. Marines. He met and married the love of his life, Clarice (Siemer) Moen, on Aug. 28, 1965, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. He worked alongside Clarice at her sister's, Mrs. Gerry's Salads, in Albert Lea. John and Clarice started a family in Albert Lea. The family moved to Tenstrike, where John purchased his dream, Birch Haven Campground. Together they owned and operated the campground for 20 years. On Nov. 1, 2006, John lost the love of his life to cancer. Following her death he then moved to southwestern Minnesota where he worked with brother Mike for a couple of years. In 2009, he met the second love of his life, Sylvia Bendickson, and moved to Boyd, where they shared 11 wonderful years together.

John enjoyed fishing and going to the casino and his every morning game of cards with his best buddy, ”Sparky.” He also looked forward to his morning phone call from Lonny. John had a great sense of humor and was very quick-witted. He lived for his trips to Tenstrike to spend the summer fishing and relaxing with his kids and grandchildren at the campground.

John is survived by his children, Debbie (and Jamie) Schramel, of St. Cloud, Troy (and Jen), of Tenstrike, Gwen (and Mark Schafer) Moen, of Oronoco; grandchildren, Ashley (and John), Alex, Samantha, Sarah, Giannah, K'La, Brittni, Danielle, TJ, Trista, Jacob, Tyler, Hanna, Katelyn, Jaden and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Teagen, William, and Carter; siblings, Jean (and Daniel) Hocum, Donna (and Ray) Haneca, Vicky (and Roger) LaVoie, William Moen, Michael Moen, Thomas Moen, Robert Moen, Mark Moen; sister-in-law, Diane Moen; fiancée, Sylvia Bendickson; Sylvia's children, Jane Coil, Roger (and Kerry) Bendickson, Judy (and Randy) Bendickson, and Ricky (and Dawn) Bendickson; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Clarice (2006), son, Lonny (2017), siblings, Jackie in infancy, Jerry, Butch and Randy.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.