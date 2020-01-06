None were seriously injured.

Two police officers, an unlicensed teen driver and a passenger have been hurt in a crash in Watford City, according to officials.

Authorities say two Watford City police vehicles, with emergency lights activated, were traveling northbound on Main St. early Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy driving a GMC Yukon pulled over to yield to the first police vehicle, then pulled back on the street where he was struck by the second police vehicle.

Two male officers, ages 36 and 31, were injured. The teen and a 36-year-old male passenger were also hurt. Police say all the injuries were minor.



