On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Region VI competition for the Milk Quality and Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) Career Development Events (CDE) was held in Windom.

The Sleepy Eye Milk Quality Team earned first place in the region out of 12 teams. The team included: Katelyn Capacia - third place individual; Trey Heiderscheidt - fourth place individual; Isaac Huiras, fifth place individual; Vanessa Konopka, and Jorden Niebuhr. There were 49 individuals in the competition.

In the Milk Quality competition members detect defects in milk, identify dairy vs. nondairy products, and milk fat contents, identify cheeses and their characteristics, rate CMT tests, take a knowledge test on milk marketing and production, and do a problem solving activity. The Sleepy Eye team will be advancing to state!

For the Best Informed Greenhand competition, team members participated in a written test to show their knowledge of FFA facts, parliamentary procedure, history, and important people in FFA. The Sleepy Eye BIG team placed second out of 17 teams at the Region VI contest, and also advance to state. The members of the team included: Brooke Arneson, Emma Braulick, Gunny Coulson, Adam Johnson, Alex Joramo, Leisha Martinez, and Cristal Joy Schmidtknecht. Johnson and Joramo tied for fifth place individuals out of 62 contestants.