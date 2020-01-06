Frank Miller, of Clarkfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Granite Falls Hospital at the age of 69. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo with Father Paul Timmerman presiding.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 2 at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Robert Franklin Miller (Frank), born in Cody Wyoming, November of 1950 passed away Dec-ember 25th, 2019 at the Granite Falls Hospital after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Frank, as he was known to his friends and family, was adventurous as a young man. The road he traveled took him to North Dakota, where he met his beautiful wife Mary Lou Jarolimek. They were married in 1974 and the product of their blissful 45 year marriage was 5 wonderful children; (his favorites) Julie, Lyle, Nathan, Kiley and Emily. The young couple with their first three children struck out on their own and moved the family to Colorado where Frank accepted a position as a manager at a local bean elevator near Windsor. They lived there for many years and welcomed their two youngest daughters into the family. In 1990 Frank was hired to manage Walton Bean Company which brought them to Clarkfield, MN. There he served on the fire department for 17 years. Seeking adventure in 2000, Frank and Mary Lou, with their oldest daughter Julie, opened Miller’s Family Restaurant in Clarkfield, which they operated for many years. He loved people. He was very social in the community and loved to travel. Frank was a devoted family man and delighted to share stories about his children and grandchildren at any opportunity. Everyone who knew Frank, remembered him for his authenticity, generosity, and kindness. He had a special skill that allowed him to get to know people and make everyone comfortable around him, he loved to listen to others. He treasured his 11 grandchildren, making them cookies for any occasion and finding the most thoughtful gifts. Frank could fix just about anything, was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing his yearly bounty of fresh garden vegetables and canned goods with family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife Mary Lou; five children: Julie (Mark) Bukowski of St. Leo, MN; Lyle (Jessica) Miller of Rochester, MN; Nathan (Tegan) Millbright of Portland, OR; Kiley (Shane) Zinter of Thief River Falls, MN; Emily (Chris) Boedigheimer of Park Rapids, MN; and 11 grandchildren: Patrick (Marissa), Trystan and Jade Bukowski; Dylan, Boaz, Patience, and Temperance Miller; Ayden, Gavin, and Kamryn Zinter; and Luka Boedigheimer; brother Don Miller of Burlington, WY; two sisters Sharron Britton of Bosie, ID and Claudia (Clyde) Box of Merritt Island, FL; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrecia (Lyle) Johnson, and Raymond Miller; brother Jack Miller; and sister Carmen Johnson.

Arrangements by Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.