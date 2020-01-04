First one in Sleepy Eye at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 6 at Event Center.

State Senator Gary Dahms (R – Redwood Falls) and State Representative Paul Torkelson (R – Hanska) invite area residents to attend their joint town hall meetings on Monday, Jan. 6.

•Sleepy Eye, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m., sponsored by Bridging Brown County, at the Event Center, 110 12th Avenue NE.

•Springfield, 9 to 10 a.m. at the multipurpose room in the Community Building, 33 South Cass Avenue.

•Morgan, 10:30to 11:30 a.m. at the Lions Community Building, 115 Vernon Avenue.

•Redwood Falls, 1 to 2 p.m. at the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 333 South Washington Street.

•Hanska, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. in the basement of the Community Center, 201 Broadway.

•New Ulm, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch, 1927 South Broadway Street.