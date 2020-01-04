The ACE of Southwest Minnesota - Redwood County office is going to receive dementia grant funding for 2020.

The grant dollars s will support people with dementia and those who care for them.

Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia affect a large and growing number of Minnesotans, but help is on the way for some of the organizations that support them.

Eleven organizations have received $750,000 in grants to help meet the needs of both individuals with dementia and those who care for them. The funds were appropriated by the legislature and awarded by the Minnesota Board on Aging.

This year’s theme is “Be Care Curious,” which empowers caregivers to ask questions and reminds them that knowledge is power.

“These funds support not only people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia but their family and friends, who play such a critical role in caregiving,” said Kari Benson, executive director of the Minnesota Board on Aging. “Alzheimer’s alone impacts some 91,000 Minnesotans over age 65, a number that continues to grow.”

There are also more than 254,000 people who provide care informally, added Benson.

ACE of Southwest Minnesota - Redwood County plans on implementing the following services in 2020 with the awarded grant funds:

• Continued work through the Redwood Area Dementia Awareness Network (RADAN)

• Virtual aging and dementia experience tours

• Lunch and Learn programming

• Memory books introduction

• Fall dementia event

• Walk for Alzheimer’s participation

• Dementia friends training

• Dementia specific educational plays

For more information about the dementia grant and these upcoming services, contact Ann LeBrun, aging and volunteer service coordinator, at (507) 627-1016.

– Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain