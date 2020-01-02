Renee Wendinger one of people interviewed for the podcast.

As a fan and frequent watcher of the television show, “CBS Sunday Morning,” I’ve also become a fan of Mo Rocca, one of the reporters on the show. Over the past year, Rocca has also started a podcast series he calls “Mobituaries with Mo Rocca” in which he tells more in depth stories of interesting people who are no longer with us. The podcast is promoted on the Sunday Morning show after Rocca’s features.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Rocca told of his newest Mobituary: “The Orphan Train: Death of an American Experiment.”

The next day, I received an email from local author and Orphan Train expert, Renee Wendinger, with a link to the podcast. Wendinger mentioned she’d been interviewed by Mo Rocca, in addition to other people, for his story.

This is Rocca’s introduction to the podcast:

“Between 1854 and 1929, 250,000 orphans - at peril in the dangerous, overcrowded streets of New York - were placed on trains and sent west to live with new families. A desperate solution to a desperate problem, some of the stories turned out well and some far from well. The bond between the riders lives on in their descendants, many of whom continue to search for answers about their ancestry. Mo talks to the daughter of a rider [Renee Wendinger], plumbs the CBS News archives for voices of the riders themselves, and tracks down the last survivor.”

Wendinger wrote two books about the Orphan Trains: “Extra! Extra! The Orphan Trains and Newsboys of New York” published in 2010; and “Last Train Home: An Orphan Train Story” which was published in 2014 and told the story of the experiences of her mother, Sophia Hillesheim-Kral, an orphan train rider herself who rode the train to Springfield as a 2-year-old.

The podcast is found at https://pod casts.apple.com/us/podcast/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca/id1449045549