District 16 State Sen. Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls and District 16B State Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska invite District 16B residents to attend their joint town hall meetings this coming Monday (Jan. 6, 2020.)

The list of meeting locations includes:

• In Sleepy Eye from 7:15-8:15 a.m. sponsored by Bridging Brown County at the event center

• In Springfield from 9-10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room in the community building

• In Morgan from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the Lions community building

• In Redwood Falls from 1-2 p.m. in the city council chambers at city hall

• In Hanska from 3:45-4:45 p.m. in the basement of the community center

• In New Ulm from 6-7 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch

For more information, contact Senator Dahms’ Assistant, Wendy Haavisto, at (651) 296-3218.