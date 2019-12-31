The award signifies that Sleepy Eye Medical Center is in the top 17% of 4,982 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Sleepy Eye Medical Center is in the top 17% of 4,982 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The methodology for the America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics distinction is based on the following specific criteria:

•The percentage of patients reporting through the HCAHPS survey that they would definitely recommend the hospital

•Patient safety ranking based on 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infection and complication rates

•Low rates of early elective deliveries (between 0-1%)

•Baby-Friendly USA designation, a World Health Organization (WHO)/United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) initiative to support best practices for breastfeeding education and counseling

•Level III and Level IV neonatal intensive care designations to provide comprehensive care for the most complex and critically ill newborns.

“Pregnancy is one of the most special times in a woman’s life,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “New moms have many choices when it comes to having their baby, so choosing the best birthing experience is right up there with choosing the best doctor. We’ve made it easy for moms to vet out the hospitals that are proven to deliver an outstanding experience.”

Sleepy Eye Medical Center is one of 428 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S.

“As a small rural hospital, we are humbled to be recognized amongst the best in providing obstetric services. We are blessed with an extremely talented and dedicated medical staff, nurses and a host of support staff who enable us to provide the care we feel all expectant mothers and newborns deserve,” said Kevin Sellheim, SEMC Administrator.

For more information on the America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/