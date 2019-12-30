In order to bring in the new year on a positive note, area congregations have announced they will be hosting a worship service this week.

What follows is a list of those services:

• St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host a New Year’s Eve service this Tuesday (Dec. 31) at 6:30 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta has scheduled a New Year’s Eve service starting at 6 p.m.

• Our Lady of Victory in Lucan will host a New Year’s Eve Mass at 4 p.m.

• St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaforth will host a New Year’s Eve Mass starting at 6 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend a service of their choice.