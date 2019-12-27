The Eagles’ boys hockey team notched two more road wins last week.

The Eagles’ boys hockey team notched two more road wins last week, against Waseca on Dec. 17 and Rochester Lourdes on Dec. 21.

Eagles 4 Waseca 3

“We started out slow, then turned up the pace. Scoring was spread out again, which is good to see,” said Coach Ryan Newman. “We moved to 5-0 in the conference with this win, 5-2 overall.”

Scoring for the Eagles were AJ Arneson, Noah Wilmes, Glavine Schugel and Braxton Hoffmann.

Eagles 7 Rochester Lourdes 0

Coach Newman said the boys started out slow in this game [scoring 1 goal in the first period], but picked up the pace in second and third periods, when they picked up two and four goals.

Scoring for the Eagles was spread out once again. Scoring were Cade Bushard, Glavine Schugel (two goals), AJ Arneson, Jace Addy, Nolan Drill, and Noah Wilmes.

The Eagle boys are playing in a holiday tournament in Fergus Falls this weekend, Dec. 26, 27 and 28. Then they travel again, to Luverne on Jan. 2 and Redwood Valley on Jan. 7. The boys are back home, against Marshall, on Jan. 9.