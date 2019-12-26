Sleepy Eye Brewing Company opens its taproom on Friday, Dec. 27, under the lights of the restored Pix Theater marquee, in a one-of-a-kind venue.

The taproom will feature nine beers on opening day, followed by a 10th on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the tapping of a new beer, named after the brewmaster, Arron Luebbert.

Hours on Friday are 4 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the brewery will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A fun New Year’s Eve is also planned. The brewery will be open Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. (and closed on New Year’s Day).

The brewery’s offerings include a kolsch, saison, pale ale, cream ale, hazy IPA, porter and coffee stout.

Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. was founded by five friends, who decided two years ago to scale up their passion for craft beer and put Sleepy Eye on Minnesota’s craft brewery map. The brewery joins Sleepy Eye Coffee Company, which opened in October, in the renovated Pix — a local landmark.

The brewery and coffee shop share the space and have already collaborated on a coffee stout.

“It’s not just your normal bar,” said Kelly Krzmarzick, brewery manager. “We envision people from all walks of life coming together to enjoy a craft beer. We’re bringing the brewery atmosphere to Sleepy Eye.”

The five owners, all of whom have young families and work full-time jobs in Sleepy Eye outside of their new venture, view the brewery as an investment in their community and are excited about what it will do to boost activity on Main Street.

“I think it will really help rejuvenate downtown and is a great example of what we can do with these old buildings,” said Kurk Kramer, Sleepy Eye’s Economic Development coordinator.

The brewery has hired 11 full- or part-time employees. Normal hours are: 4-10 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4-11 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.